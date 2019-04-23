|
Kathleen Condon Wade
Louisville - Kathleen Condon Wade passed away on April 19, 2019 after fighting Parkinson's Disease for almost 20 years.
She was born on October 23, 1942 in Omaha, NE but was raised in Louisville, KY where she would remain until her retirement in 2004. At that time, she followed her family to Phoenix, AZ.
She was a graduate of Assumption High School and St. Louis University. She worked as an Executive Business Administrator at the University of Louisville School of Medicine for 24 years. Kathi was appointed to the Board of Directors of the University of Louisville Alumni Club for which she received an honorary degree from the University for her efforts.
Personally, Kathi had a never-ending appreciation for a good time, a passion for reading, a life-long enthusiasm for music and unlimited generosity. She was mighty in spirit, tenacity, courage, and, most importantly, in love. Kathi was a guiding light for her family and leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured.
She is preceded in death by her best friend and sister, Linda Donaldson. She is survived by her proudest accomplishments - her children and grandchildren: son Mike Wade (Sonya), daughter Amy Wade and grandsons Zachary and Nicholas Wade all of Chandler, AZ. She also leaves behind sisters Michele Condon, Judy Dostal (Lana Robbins) and Nadine Condon (Mark Parsons); brother, Richard Condon (Johanna Mehring); nephews Gregory Donaldson (Anita), Matthew Dostal (Tammy) and Chip Condon; nieces Maureen Fell (Charlie), Danielle Dostal and Erin Bates (Daniel); 9 great nieces and nephews; and, last but certainly not least, her beloved dog, Kacy.
There will be a celebration of life at Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler, AZ at 11:00am on Sunday, April 28, 2019. As per her wishes, she will be buried in Louisville, KY in the coming months with a second memorial service for those loved ones unable to travel to Arizona.
Donations can be made to her personal hero, Michael J. Fox at .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019