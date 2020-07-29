Kathleen Ellen Reinecke ReisertLouisville - Kathleen Ellen Reinecke Reisert, 50, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Louisville, KY, and now watches over us from Valhalla.Kathleen worked a variety of jobs over the course of her life - from being a surgical technician and personal coach, to spending time at Maryhurst and Kentucky Organ Donors Association.Ultimately, Kathleen did her best work as a mother, wife, compassionate friend, and fierce fighter for the causes she deemed worthy. She spent her life providing a voice for those who most needed it, and she never hesitated to share her love and compassion with friends, family, and strangers alike. A tireless warrior against injustice, her empathy knew no bounds. If she were writing this, she would include something about arresting the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.Kathleen loved animals of all kinds, more so than she did people. She had a soft spot for hounds with long ears especially, and seemed to have a special connection to all critters. She enjoyed loading her dogs up in her truck and kayaking. She also enjoyed bourbon and the movie Gladiator. Throughout her life, she never stopped loving, learning, and expressing her endless creativity.Preceding her in death were her parents, Dr. Frank M. Reinecke Jr. and Mary Ellen Fowler Reinecke, and her brother, Frederick M. Reinecke.Kathleen is survived by husband Perry Reisert, sons Ryan Reisert and Samuel Reisert, and furbabies Mavis, Ruby, Snoopy and Waylon Jennings.Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY, from 4-7 pm.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Maryhurst, Kentucky Humane Society or The Libertarian Party.To quote Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius, "What we do in life echoes in eternity."