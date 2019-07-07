|
Kathleen Kearney Schell
Louisville - 68, passed away unexpectedly on June 28th following a tragic accident. The eldest of eight children, Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Assumption High School. She became a bachelor's prepared registered nurse and practiced for many years. She then completed her Juris Doctorate in 1986 and had been a practicing attorney in both Kentucky and Indiana since her graduation. She was a member of both state bar associations.
Kathy enjoyed traveling, reading, outdoors, tennis, scrabble, gaming, and spending time with friends and family. She was a staunch supporter of women's rights.
Her quick wit and blunt personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann Kearney and William James Kearney, Jr. and nephews, Christopher Jacob Schuhmann and Garret Douglas Manns.
Kathy is survived by her siblings: Mary Lou Marzian (Bill), Dr. William James Kearney, III, John Grady Kearney (Kathleen), Lena Kearney (Bill Hause), Michael Joseph Kearney, Genie Kearney (Danny Popplewell), and Thomas Diebold Kearney. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews, three grand nieces, and three grand nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10th from 5-8PM, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
A private celebration of Kathy's life is planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Women and Families or Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019