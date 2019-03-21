|
Kathleen L. Wood
Sellersburg - 81 years of age passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born April 28, 1937 in Harlan County, Kentucky to the late Ulis and Octavia Emmett. She was a retired nurse's assistant, and a member of Highview Baptist Church, Old Fellows Club, Rebekah's Club, and V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary all in Louisville. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Thurman Wood.
She is survived by her son Michael Greenwell, granddaughter, Susan Greenwell, great-granddaughter, Seattle Greenwell, sister, Jeanette Lewis, brother, Jay Emmett, step-children, Vicki Frashure, Cindy Thomas, Dana Wood, Jeff Wood.
Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Friday in the Kraft Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019