Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park
2778 Charlestown Road
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6181
Kathleen Wood
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park
2778 Charlestown Road
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park
2778 Charlestown Road
New Albany, IN 47150
Burial
Following Services
Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park
Kathleen L. Wood

Sellersburg - 81 years of age passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born April 28, 1937 in Harlan County, Kentucky to the late Ulis and Octavia Emmett. She was a retired nurse's assistant, and a member of Highview Baptist Church, Old Fellows Club, Rebekah's Club, and V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary all in Louisville. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Thurman Wood.

She is survived by her son Michael Greenwell, granddaughter, Susan Greenwell, great-granddaughter, Seattle Greenwell, sister, Jeanette Lewis, brother, Jay Emmett, step-children, Vicki Frashure, Cindy Thomas, Dana Wood, Jeff Wood.

Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Friday in the Kraft Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
