Kathleen Logsdon
Okolona - Kathleen Logsdon, age 70, of Okolona returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Codey; and brother, John Codey. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Dennis Tingle (Tiffany); nephews, Johnny Codey (Lori) and Jerry Codey (Lisa); niece, Jackie Lawrence; grandson, Eric Bailey; sister-in-law, Jan Codey; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd), with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday from 10:00am until time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020