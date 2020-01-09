Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Logsdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Logsdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Logsdon Obituary
Kathleen Logsdon

Okolona - Kathleen Logsdon, age 70, of Okolona returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Codey; and brother, John Codey. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Dennis Tingle (Tiffany); nephews, Johnny Codey (Lori) and Jerry Codey (Lisa); niece, Jackie Lawrence; grandson, Eric Bailey; sister-in-law, Jan Codey; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd), with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday from 10:00am until time of the service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -