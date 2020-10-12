1/1
Kathleen Marie Russell
Kathleen Marie Russell

Louisville - Kathleen Marie Russell 56, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her dear daughter Rose Marie Russell, parents Richard and Eleanor Butsch and brothers Rob Butsch and David Butsch.

Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 26 years David Russell, daughter Brittany Russell (Darren Moore) brother Rick Butsch (Pam) and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was a devoted wife and mother who cared for her family unconditionally.

A service to honor the life of Kathy will be held Friday, October 16th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15th from 1-7pm at the funeral home and will resume Friday at 10am until the start of the funeral.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation www.umdf.org or to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
OCT
16
Service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
OCT
16
Burial
Resthaven Memorial Park
