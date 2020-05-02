Kathleen Marie (Mahlmann) Weikel
1948 - 2020
Kathleen Marie Weikel (Mahlmann)

Louisville - Kathleen Marie Weikel, 72, passed away on April 15, 2020 in Louisville.

Kathleen was born on January 27, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Heinrich Josef "Joe" and Barbara Bertha Mahlmann (nee Zapp). She married John Jacob Weikel on December 30, 1972.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Marvin J. Mahlmann.

Kathleen was a member of St. Raphael parish. She was a valuable member of A-Pass-Weikel Institute for over 40 years and enjoyed working with students, staff and faculty.

Survivors include her husband, John J. Weikel; siblings, Kenneth J. Mahlmann and Geraldine Saylor (Lee); sister in law, Peggy Mahlmann; stepsons, John J. Weikel II, Earl W. Weikel and Kenneth L. Weikel (Kathryn); step grandchildren, Richard L. Weikel, Brigett M. Weikel, Melissa A. Weikel, Kenneth L. Weikel II and Thomas H. Weikel; step great grandson, Jackson L. Stroh; and niece, Karen "Nadia" Mahlmann.

A celebration of life service in her honor will be held at a later date. Gifts or donations can be made to Hosparus Health, American Cancer Society or Catholic Charities of Louisville.

JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care in charge of arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Ratterman & Sons
2114 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
