Kathleen Rose McGarry Mahoney
1938 - 2020
Kathleen Rose McGarry Mahoney

Louisville - Kathleen Rose McGarry Mahoney, 82, passed away on September 13, 2020. She was born July 1, 1938, in Louisville, KY to the late Helen (Fortwengler) McGarry and Irvin McGarry.

Kathy was a member of St. Martha's parish. She worked several years with Courier Graphics and Elderserve. She accomplished many things during her life and touched so many around her, from her benevolent smile to being a fiercely loyal friend. Above all, her most cherished achievement was raising her children and providing them a loving and faithful home.

In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Mike Mahoney (Betsy), Mark Mahoney (Carla), Tracy Campbell and Tara Campbell (Richard), her brother, John McGarry, and sister, Margaret Burchett (Kenny), seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 11:00 am -1:00 pm followed by a private funeral service in the chapel. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
