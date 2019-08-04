Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Kathleen Smith Powell


1951 - 2019
Kathleen Smith Powell

Louisville - 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Kathleen was born on April 8, 1951 in Louisville, to the late Joseph and Regina Johnson. She retired from Algood Food Company; where she was instrumental in their growth for 43 years. Kathleen enjoyed spending her summer weekends at Nolin Lake, which is where she ended up meeting her longtime boyfriend, Will Chapman.

Along with her parents; she is predeceased by her husband, Lowell Powell and her brother, Lenny Johnson. Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her son, Jason Smith; siblings, Barbara Rasmussen (Bob) , David Johnson (Sandra) and Donnie Johnson (Ed); Lowell's son, Andy Powell and Andy's three children; sister in-law, Charlotte Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place from 11-2pm on Tuesday, August 6th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Kathleen will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, with burial following in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family kindly suggests that expressions of sympathy be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
