JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman-Keenan Southwest Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace
4005 Dixie Hwy
Kathrine M. "Katie" Klein


Kathrine M. "Katie" Klein

Louisville -

Klein, Kathrine M., 89, passed away, March 28, 2019 peacefully with her loving family by her side.

She was born December 21, 1929 to the late Carl Deacon & Gabe Mizner.

She was a member of St. Denis Church/Mary Queen of Peace and a former Bindery worker for Cardinal-Lipps National Printing Company.

Kathrine is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Klein; two sons, Wayne Martin and Joe Klein.

She is survived by three sons, Will Martin, Allen Martin and Frank Klein; three daughters, Diane Cassady, Barbara McNew and Emmy Atkins; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Her funeral mass will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10am at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Hwy with entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visiting will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5-8p.m. at Ratterman-Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. Expressions of sympathy to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
