Kathryn Ann Welton
Louisville - Kathy Welton, age 56, of Louisville, KY, passed away on November 23, 2019 after a courageous fight with ovarian cancer. She was an inspiration to those around her for the strength and dignity with which she faced such a challenging trial. She was steadfast in her faith, and she set a magnificent example by caring for others in the midst of her own difficulties.
Kathy was born on November 30, 1962 to Harry and Betty Hudson, both of whom predeceased her. She was married to the love of her life, Jeff Welton, for 32 years. He survives, along with three sons to whom Kathy devoted her entire life from the day each was born, Tyler - 27 (Abby, wife), Travis - 24, Toby - 18. She is also survived by her brother, Bryan (Julie, wife) and several nieces and nephews.
Kathy was a devoted wife, a truly incredible mother, and a dear friend to many. She graduated from Eastern High School in the class of 1980. Kathy attended Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky, graduating summa cum laude in 1984 with a degree in English Education. During her time at Georgetown, she served as president of Sigma Kappa sorority and was voted Homecoming Queen. Kathy spent several years after graduation teaching English at Scott County High School, and it was during this time she began dating Jeff.
Kathy spent seven years in the Florida Panhandle protecting our nation as a U.S. Air Force wife, and she continued to work as an English teacher in these years. When her first son was born, Kathy and Jeff decided to move back to Kentucky and begin raising their family as members of Southeast Christian Church.
In all aspects of her life, Kathy demonstrated every day the qualities of service and selflessness with which we are all charged by God to live our lives. She loved her family and friends with an amazing sacrificial love. For the last decade plus, she served as a preschool teacher at various churches in Louisville; all over the city is a generation of children that adore "Ms. Kathy." Kathy showed us a shining example of a life of love and service to others.
One of the greatest sources of joy to Kathy in the recent difficult times was learning from Tyler and Abby that she was to be a grandmother to a baby girl next spring. She had always looked forward so dearly to the prospect, and it brought a smile to her face in her final days.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Ln.
Funeral services will be held at Hurstbourne Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, KY.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Kathy Welton be made to Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana at 2440 Grinstead Drive, Louisville, KY 40204 or online at https://www.gck.org. This organization's mission to provide a supportive community to those who receive a cancer diagnosis.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019