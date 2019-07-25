|
Kathryn Lynn Hood Klapheke
Louisville - Kathryn Lynn Hood Klapheke, 52, of Louisville passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 under the care of Hosparus. Born September 26, 1966 in Owensboro to Doug and Dorothy Cecil Hood, Kathy graduated from Greenville High School and proceeded to earn an MBA in Accounting and pass the CPA exam. Being employed with several accounting firms, she developed a love of travel as her career took her to many countries around the world although Kathy had a special affinity for the ocean. As a very sweet, thoughtful, and outgoing person, she loved being with her family and friends and always made others feel special, even sending hand written notes for their birthdays. Being a spiritual person, Kathy had a close relationship with the Holy Spirit and expressed her creative talents through painting.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Michael Rayome and wife Alison and Aaron Rayome and wife Jessica both of Louisville; grandson, Parker Rayome; parents, Doug and Dorothy Hood of Owensboro; sisters, Mary Anne Schmidt (Eric) of Owensboro and Tracy Kania of Louisville; brothers, David Hood (Kellie) and Paul Hood also of Louisville; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The funeral Mass for Kathy Klapheke will be 10:00 am Saturday, July 27 at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 with prayers at 7:00 pm at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Norton Cancer Institute-Art Therapy Department, P.O. Box 950184 Louisville, KY 40295 or at www.nortonhealthcare.com/ways-to-help/online-donations.
Memories and condolences for the family of Kathy Klapheke may be left at www.glenncares.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019