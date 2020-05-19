Kathryn Marie YaegerLouisville - Kathryn "Kat" Marie Yaeger, passed away peacefully May 17, 2020. She was born August 8, 1921 in Louisville and was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt for her entire life. Kat was always the life of the party and was rarely without one of her signature big hats while she danced to country music or Elvis. She celebrated every holiday with joy, loved yard sales, and enjoyed listening to and playing the ukulele.Kat was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Rose Ann Yaeger, and siblings: Henry, Helen, Kenneth, Mildred, Cecil, Ernestine, and Ruby. Left to cherish her memory are scores of nieces and nephews. She was honored and delighted to see so many of them at her "100th" birthday party this past summer.The family wishes to thank Presybyterian Homes of Kentucky for their care and friendship to Kat over the years. Memorial donations in Kat's memory are suggested to the charity of the sender's choice. All services will be private.