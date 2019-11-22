Services
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
(573) 756-4541
Kathryn "Kay" Mobley


1931 - 2019
Kathryn "Kay" Mobley Obituary
Kathryn "Kay" Mobley

Farmington, MO - Kathryn "Kay" Mobley passed away November 19, 2019 at Farmington Presbyterian Manor at the age of 88. She was born in Superior, Wisconsin on June 6, 1931 to the late Edward (Ted) and Gwendolyn Whereatt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Don; a sister, Betty McNulty and nephews, Ted McNulty and Jim McNulty.

Kay was a graduate of Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Her community activities included serving on the board of The DePaul School, past president of the Kentucky Association for Specific Perceptual Disability, past president of Louisville Association of Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumni Association, former Elder and Deacon at Springdale Presbyterian Church, past president of Abbeywood Village Association and volunteer at the Speed Art Museum. Kay was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Green and husband, Stephen; a son, Mark Mobley and wife Pauline; grandchildren, Laura Green Poindexter, Andrew Green, Sara Green, Bradley Green, Kristina Hublar and Michael Mobley; and five great grandchildren, Ellie, Kate, Ryan and Caroline Poindexter and Kensington Green.

In lieu of flowers, Kay requests memorials in support for the DePaul School Scholarship Fund, 1925 Duker Ave., Louisville, KY 40205 or to Kentucky Humane Society, East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222. Plans for a memorial service in Louisville, Kentucky are pending. Local arrangements are under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
