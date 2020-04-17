Resources
Kathy died April 6th, at U of L hospital after a fall in her home. Born November 17th, 1955 in Greenville, Ohio to Jim and Lynn Lyons. Preceded in death by her father, Jim Lyons.

She graduated from the Kent School of Social Work at U of L, obtaining a master's degree in 1986. She served as head of state group homes in Owingsville and Waddy. She later was the clinical director at Bellewood Children's Home, and at LifeSpring Agency in Indiana. She worked many long days as a tireless advocate for those seeking help.

She is survived by her mother, Lynn Lyons; brother, Mike Lyons; sister, Kristy Brinkhaus; husband, John Burgard Jr.; son, Jason Burgard; stepson, John Burgard; and step grandchildren, Julian and Sterling Burgard.

Though her health declined in later years, she remained an ardent and loving companion, and will be surely missed.

A memorial will be held at a later time.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
