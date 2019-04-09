|
Kathy Redman
Louisville - Virginia Katherine "Kathy" Redman, 71, passed away Saturday, April 6, while in the care of Symphony at Oaklawn Memory Care in Middletown, KY.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, dedicated administrator and compassionate caregiver who unselfishly contributed her time, talent and treasure to family, friends and people in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents Virginia and Lonnie Redman.
She is survived by her loving son Aaron Flaker, dear daughter-in-law Ashley, wonderful grandsons Braxton and Tyce Flaker, and siblings Ron Redman (Carolyn), Linda Addington (Rich) and Rick Redman (Martha), as well as six nephews.
Born in Norton, Virginia, she held a lifelong love for the Appalachian Mountains and its people. She worked more than 30 years in administration at the University of Louisville, including the Admissions Office and College of Education.
Her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, at Chapel in the Woods, Southeast Christian Church, 1407 Moser Rd. in Louisville, KY. Visitation will take place at the same location from 5-7 p.m. A private family burial service will be held on Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kathy Redman Education Scholarship for Students of Appalachia (KRESSA) and mailed to 15311 Beckley Crossing Dr., Louisville, KY 40245.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019