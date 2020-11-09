Katrina Anne Eckenfels



Bardstown - A Cox's Creek resident, Mrs. Katrina Anne Eckenfels age 59, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 25, 1961 in Louisville to the late Franklin D. and Carol Townsend Page. Katrina was a retired school bus driver for the Nelson County Board of Education and was of the catholic faith.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa G. Page and a brother, Timothy Page.



Katrina is survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Eckenfels, Jr., a daughter, Carol-Ann (Brandon) Anderson of Louisville, 2 brothers, Mark Page (Cindy) of Louisville and Mike (Bethany) Page of Cecilia.



Funeral services will be 11:00am, Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home. Burial will follow. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00-8:00pm and after 8:30am Friday until 11:00am at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, who is in charge of arrangements.









