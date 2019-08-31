|
Kavork "George" Martin Kavorkian
Louisville - Kavork "George" Martin Kavorkian of Louisville, KY, 80, went to our Lord and Savior on Friday morning, August 30, 2019. George retired from Yum! Brands as the Director of Corporate Accounting. He was a US Army Veteran and a former member of the Louisville Power Squadron and the River Cities Corvette Club. George worshiped at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church where he was a member of the Saturday Morning Men's Group.
He was born on January 23, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan to Harry Kavorkian and Astig Tellalian Kavorkian. George is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years Angela Oliveri Kavorkian; his daughters, Theresa Kavorkian Lyvers (Jerry) and Dr. Veronica Kavorkian (Dave Kirchinger); 4grandchildren Hayley Lyvers Lingenfelter (Aaron), Sydney Lyvers, Kyra Lyvers, Marianne (Ani) Tapp, Noah Kavorkian, David and Abby Kirchinger; and sister Virginia Hopper of Sarasota, Florida.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 AM at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Avenue, Prospect, KY on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Kavork "George," to Hosparus of Louisville or to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019