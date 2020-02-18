Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Schweitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay D. Schweitzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay D. Schweitzer Obituary
Kay D. Schweitzer

Prospect - 67, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Born in Winchester, KY, she was a 1970 graduate of Wolfe County High School and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1975. She was passionate about reading, loved to travel, and enjoyed the company of family and friends. Those that loved her will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Schweitzer, her father Dallas Denniston, her mother Sally Denniston, and her brother Skip Denniston.

Kay is survived by her loving daughter, Kelly Schweitzer, her grandson R.J., sisters Lois Abner (Bill), Suzy Brown (Delbert), brothers Scott Denniston (Debbie), Mick Denniston, Wendell Denniston (Mandy), Marty Denniston (Charlotte), and many nieces and nephews.

Her memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, February 22nd at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -