Kay D. Schweitzer
Prospect - 67, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Born in Winchester, KY, she was a 1970 graduate of Wolfe County High School and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1975. She was passionate about reading, loved to travel, and enjoyed the company of family and friends. Those that loved her will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Schweitzer, her father Dallas Denniston, her mother Sally Denniston, and her brother Skip Denniston.
Kay is survived by her loving daughter, Kelly Schweitzer, her grandson R.J., sisters Lois Abner (Bill), Suzy Brown (Delbert), brothers Scott Denniston (Debbie), Mick Denniston, Wendell Denniston (Mandy), Marty Denniston (Charlotte), and many nieces and nephews.
Her memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, February 22nd at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020