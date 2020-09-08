Kay Joyce Basham
Louisville - Kay Joyce Basham, 86, of Louisville was born on March 3, 1934 to the late Tony Ray and Ada (Meredith) Yates, and passed from this life on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020. A Christian by faith Kay was a retired executive secretary for the Louisville Metro Police Dept. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis Frank Basham, Jr. a daughter, Shelley Lewis and a step son, Gary Basham. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karen Lewis; a son, Mark Lewis, Sr.; a step son, John Basham (Christine); step daughters, Debbie Howard and Sherry Basham; 4 grandchildren, Brook, Mark Jr., Meredith, and Chelsea and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral services for Kay will be held at noon on Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020 in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-8 pm. Mask are required. To leave a condolence visit, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
