Kaye Edsell
Louisville - Katherine (Kaye) Patricia White Edsell, died Friday, July 12, 2019, peacefully with her family around her.
She was born in Kentucky and lived in Kentucky most of her life. She was a graduate of Fern Creek High School and University of Louisville. She also attended the University of Kentucky and Indiana University and was a cheerleader at all four schools. She had taught at the former Kentucky Home School (now Louisville Country Day School) and at Capital Day School in Frankfort. She was an avid fan of everything U of L including member of the Central Cardinal Club, "L" Club, Cardinal Dames, as well as Wildwood Country Club, AAUW, and a Chi Omega for 75 years. She received the Katie Lacefield Fan Support Award for U of L in 1993. She was an ombudsman/volunteer for Sacred Heart Village for over 25 years. She modeled for the Jeanne Hamilton and Alix Adams agencies. She had been active with many local community theaters, appeared in shows at Actors Theater and made radio and TV commercials, also appearing as an extra in a couple of movies.
The widow of Allan L. Edsell, an executive with BellSouth, who died in 1984, Mrs. Edsell was the daughter of Joseph P. and Katherine M. Letterle White and granddaughter of John and Jenny Letterle, a former state senator and Patrick and Bridget White from Cool Athea, County Cork, Ireland, all deceased.
Kaye is survived by her sons, Allan "Butch" Edsell, II (Calotta) of Memphis, TN., Patrick Edsell (Debby) of Jupiter, FL., Michael Edsell (Joyce) of Ventura, CA., Timothy Edsell of Melbourne, FL.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Henderson (Seth), Joseph Patrick "Jake" Edsell (Danielle), Katherine Chisholm (Brad), Amy Edsell and Taylor Edsell; and six great- grandchildren, Taylor and Morgan Henderson, Olive and Oriole Chisholm, Emmett and Wyatt Edsell.
Funeral services will be at 1pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery then a reception to follow at Wildwood Country Club. Visitation will be from 11am until service time Tuesday, at Highlands.
Memorial gifts: Kosair Children's Hospital, Sacred Heart Village or Cerebral Palsy School.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019