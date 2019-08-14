Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Kazimiera "Kay" Lichwa


1925 - 2019
Kazimiera "Kay" Lichwa Obituary
Kazimiera "Kay" Lichwa

Louisville - Kazimiera "Kay" Lichwa , 94, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Kay was born on July 10, 1925 in Poland. Survivors include: daughter, Kathy Stoker; sons, Walter and John Jr. LIchwa; 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 12 - 8 pm Thursday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Mass will be at 11 am on Friday, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Andrew Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
