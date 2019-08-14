|
|
Kazimiera "Kay" Lichwa
Louisville - Kazimiera "Kay" Lichwa , 94, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Kay was born on July 10, 1925 in Poland. Survivors include: daughter, Kathy Stoker; sons, Walter and John Jr. LIchwa; 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12 - 8 pm Thursday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Mass will be at 11 am on Friday, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Andrew Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019