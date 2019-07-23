|
Kecia Ann Hobbs
Louisville - 55, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Hobbs; son, Malik L. Hobbs; siblings, Sebastain C. and Orlando E. Sutton; aunt, Elizabeth Spaulding; cousin, Sheila Vanlier, host of family and friends.
Visitation: 9am-11am Friday, July 26, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4033 Vermont Ave, with funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019