A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
4033 Vermont Ave
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
4033 Vermont Ave
Kecia Ann Hobbs

Kecia Ann Hobbs Obituary
Kecia Ann Hobbs

Louisville - 55, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Hobbs; son, Malik L. Hobbs; siblings, Sebastain C. and Orlando E. Sutton; aunt, Elizabeth Spaulding; cousin, Sheila Vanlier, host of family and friends.

Visitation: 9am-11am Friday, July 26, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4033 Vermont Ave, with funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019
