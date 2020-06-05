Keegan Patrick Lee GlennLOUISVILLE - Keegan Patrick Lee Glenn was born in Anchorage, Alaska on December 29, 1979. He left this world on May 29, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky, following a brief illness.Keegan has been described as a "kind-hearted artistic inventor and fixer." He loved to help others; it was his greatest pleasure in life. Others have described Keegan as a "ray of sunshine" and a "prince among men" who, though not boisterous, had a larger-than-life impact on people. He had helped family, and friends who he considered family, move across the country multiple times. It was his style to slip some cash to someone in need, never expecting recognition or anything in return. When you walked away from first meeting Keegan, you knew you had just crossed paths with a good guy. People loved him and he delighted in expressing his love to others.Most recently Keegan worked as a carpenter, helping people create and improve living and working spaces. Before that he worked as a firefighter and paramedic with Anchorage and Harrods Creek Fire Departments, serving the Louisville community and taking pride in providing the best care possible to everyone he came in contact with.Keegan was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Marie Harrison, father Curt Lee, grandmothers Dolores Jean Harrison, Betty Gene Glenn and Lucille Lee, and grandfather Raymond Lee.Keegan is survived by his wife, Emily Dickinson Glenn, sons Cassian Rhys Glenn and Deacon Kristopher Glenn, siblings Katie Jene Glenn and Kristopher Robert Glenn, father Benjamin Lyon Glenn, grandfather Robert Paul Harrison, best friend Daniel Robert Drossman, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family members, and friends.Cremation was chosen, per Keegan's wishes. His ashes will be scattered at Yellowstone National Park and at Wik Lake in Alaska, as well other parts unknown. His family and friends will celebrate his life at a later time. In Keegan's memory, please be kind to someone, go out of your way to help someone, and make someone laugh.