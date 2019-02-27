Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Keera Kraha
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Keera May "Rusty" Kraha Obituary
Keera May "Rusty" Kraha

Louisville - 74, Lost her long battle with Alzheimer's February 23, 2019. Keera was born September 30, 1944 to the late Frank Hines and Beatrice Mason Hines Greene. A native of New Albany IN., she is preceded in death by her sister Judy Deitsch. She is survived by her beloved husband Robert Lee Kraha, son Anthony Michael Kraha and his wife Mary, who was also a wonderful caregiver to Keera. Her brother Geral Hines and his wife, Donna, (6) nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephew's and extended family and friends.

Service to celebrate Keera's life will be held at Noon on Friday, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Avenue with burial at Cave Hill. Visitation will be 2 - 7pm Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to Hosparus, or to .

Please leave a condolence for the family at: WWW.ARCHLHEADYCRALLE.COM
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
