Rev. Andrew Keith Hunter
Woodland, WA - 64, a native of Louisville, KY and resident of Woodland, WA passed away on July 16, 2019. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Elizabeth Y. Hunter; children, Adrien (Angela) Bailey, Andrea (LaVar) St. Germain, and Aaron (Angela) Hunter; sisters, Maria B. Dorsey, Cheryl L. Hunter, Norma (William) Lacy , and Brenda White; brother, Wilbert (Eva) Hunter, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and countless friends. Services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Lane. Interment will be in West Haven Cemetery, New Albany, IN. Professional services provided by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 24, 2019