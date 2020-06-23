Keith D. Ware, Jr
Louisville - Keith Deshon Ware Jr, age 22, of Louisville, passed away June 19, 2020. He was a graduate of Doss High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Keith is survived by his wife, Autumn Katlin Ware; mother, Melinda Haynes (Teon); father, Keith Ware, Sr. (Bridgette); children, Kenzlie Ware, Ayla Ware, and Kylan Miller; brothers, Joshua and David Ware; sisters, Shonice Ware, Amani Tucker, Israel and Gabriel Haynes; grandmother, Trecia Walker; and great grandmother, Marie Ware.
Funeral services will be private due to the limited persons allowed in social distancing restrictions. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.