Keith D. Ware, JrLouisville - Keith Deshon Ware Jr, age 22, of Louisville, passed away June 19, 2020. He was a graduate of Doss High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army.Keith is survived by his wife, Autumn Katlin Ware; mother, Melinda Haynes (Teon); father, Keith Ware, Sr. (Bridgette); children, Kenzlie Ware, Ayla Ware, and Kylan Miller; brothers, Joshua and David Ware; sisters, Shonice Ware, Amani Tucker, Israel and Gabriel Haynes; grandmother, Trecia Walker; and great grandmother, Marie Ware.Funeral services will be private due to the limited persons allowed in social distancing restrictions. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.