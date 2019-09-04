Services
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn Chapel AME Church
1901 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Quinn Chapel AME Church
1901 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Keith DuWayne Nettles

Keith DuWayne Nettles Obituary
Keith DuWayne Nettles

Louisville - 60, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.

He was a member of Quinn Chapel AME Church.

He is survived by his sister, Karen Nettles Crowdus(Walter); brother, John Nettles III; aunts, Carmina Hurst and Joanna Smith (Walter); cousins; Pamela Smith and Dawne Smith Gee,a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends and a special friend, Lorna Edwards.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Quinn Chapel AME Church, 1901 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Funeral: 11am September 9, 2019 at the church, burial in KY Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
