Keith DuWayne Nettles
Louisville - 60, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.
He was a member of Quinn Chapel AME Church.
He is survived by his sister, Karen Nettles Crowdus(Walter); brother, John Nettles III; aunts, Carmina Hurst and Joanna Smith (Walter); cousins; Pamela Smith and Dawne Smith Gee,a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends and a special friend, Lorna Edwards.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Quinn Chapel AME Church, 1901 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Funeral: 11am September 9, 2019 at the church, burial in KY Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 4, 2019