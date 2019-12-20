|
|
Keith E. Nall
Louisville - passed away at 82, December 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born March 25, 1937 in Louisville, Ky to the late Jimmy and Virginia Wernz Nall.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Caszie Stanbery Nall; a son, Keith Lewis Nall; a daughter, Virginia R. Sargent (David); grandchildren, Sara Sargent (Nate), Paul Sargent, Keith Nall, Malachi Nall, Felica Nall; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 21, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019