Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Nall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith E. Nall


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith E. Nall Obituary
Keith E. Nall

Louisville - passed away at 82, December 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born March 25, 1937 in Louisville, Ky to the late Jimmy and Virginia Wernz Nall.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Caszie Stanbery Nall; a son, Keith Lewis Nall; a daughter, Virginia R. Sargent (David); grandchildren, Sara Sargent (Nate), Paul Sargent, Keith Nall, Malachi Nall, Felica Nall; and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 21, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -