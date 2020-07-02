1/1
Keith Gilchriest
Keith Gilchriest

Louisville - GILCHRIEST, KEITH, 60, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was a retired Electrical Engineer for AAI Corp. and owner of OutTakes Café in Baltimore, MD where he lived for 34 years. He returned to Louisville in 2015. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Gilchriest.

Survivors include his mother, Everidora Gilchriest; sister, Sherrolyn Duffy (William); brothers, Kevin and Glenn Darryl Gilchriest and numerous relatives and friends. Visitation: 10 am - 12 Noon, immediately followed by funeral. Saturday, July 11 at Spring Valley Funeral Home, 1217 E. Spring St., New Albany, IN with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Gilchriest family.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Spring Valley Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral
12:00 PM
Spring Valley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
1217 E. Spring St.
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 941-8477
