Services
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Keith James Connors Sr. Obituary
Keith James Connors, Sr.

Fairdale - 88, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was a retired skilled tradesman with DuPont. He had served in the Navy Reserve, Navy and Army Reserve. He was a KY Colonel, Eagle Scout, Moose Lodge, American Legion & Saint Teresa Catholic Church (formerly St. Jerome). He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Cleo Connors. He is survived by his loving wife of 691/2 years, Joan, daughter, Rebecca Bragagnolo (Michael), sons, Keith Connors, Jr. (Beverly), Dennis Connors (Sandra), grandchildren, Chris, Kevin, Stefanie, Danielle, Jeremy, Shannon & Stephan, 12 great grandchildren brother, Kenneth Connors & sister, Patricia Diersen. Funeral service will be 12pm Saturday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Rd. with burial in Mt. Holly Cemetery. Visiting will be 2-8pm Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Alley Cat Advocates.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
