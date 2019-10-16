|
|
Keith Lynn Fryrear
Keith Lynn Fryrear, 8/16/1955 - 9/20/2019, son of Gustave L Fryrear and Frances E. (Whitehead) died after surgery, in Venice, FL. He was cremated. Keith is survived by children: sons Cory and Daniel (Jessica) and daughter Christina: grandsons Carson and Braxton and brothers Gary L (Amy) and Ronald G (Jane)
There will be two memorial gatherings, one in Nokomis FL and later in Louisville KY. Details to be announced later.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019