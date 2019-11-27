|
|
Keith R. Wilke
Louisville - Keith R. Wilke, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on November 24, 2019.
He was born on 11-29-38 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Rudolph and Ann Wilke.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and his sisters, Donna Desolier and Lois Mangus, brother William Wilke, and nephew Michael Mangus.
Keith is survived by his wife of 51 years Wilma Jones Wilke along with several nieces and nephews.
He was a UofL graduate and retired accountant. Keith enjoyed all sports including football, basketball, and NASCAR. He was a longtime member of Beargrass Christian Church.
Thanks to Hosparus for their compassionate care during these past few days.
Funeral services will be held at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:30 PM, presided by Chaplain Beth Causey. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019