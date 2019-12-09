|
|
Keitha Lynne Brasler
Louisville - passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Audubon Hospital where she served as a Chaplain for 17 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Les and Dean Warren. She is survived by her life partner of 26 years Mary Ann; three sons, Paul Brasler (Claire), Kevin Brasler (Caroline), and Greg Brasler (Rita); step daughter, Michelle Menting; nine grandchildren, Sam, Annie, Meredith, Maria, Ben, Olivia, George, Eli, and Laura; sisters, Brenda Wilson, Lori Warren Puffer; as well as many uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Keitha graduated from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1990. She became a Chaplain at Central State. While there she formed a Bible study group she continued every Wednesday night for 20 years. She became the Chaplain at Hazelwood Center in 1991. While there, she became the coordinator for the Mount Washington Community Home for 8 special needs residents. She later became a Chaplain at Audubon Hospital. It was there, with the help of her friend Jenny Branson, she started the music therapy program.
Visitation for Keitha and her family will be 4-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., December 12, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
We want to thank all our friends, especially Connie, Jennie, Anna Rae, and Bernice for all their support over the last two years. We would also like to thank the medical staff at Norton Audubon Hospital for the loving care that was given to Keitha during her illness. All donations may be made to Audubon Cancer Center for those who cannot afford treatment.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019