Services
Weathers Funeral Home Inc
106 S Shelby Street
Salem, IN 47167
(812) 883-6155
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weathers Funeral Home Inc
106 S Shelby Street
Salem, IN 47167
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weathers Funeral Home Inc
106 S Shelby Street
Salem, IN 47167
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Weathers Funeral Home Inc
106 S Shelby Street
Salem, IN 47167
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelli Guthrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelli J. Huff Guthrie


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kelli J. Huff Guthrie Obituary
Kelli J. Huff Guthrie

Salem -

Kelli J. Huff Guthrie, 43, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, April 16 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.

Kelli was born September 8, 1975, in Salem, the daughter of Mike and Kathy Lewis Huff. She was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1994. She had been employed with Leader Publishing and also as a waitress at Tumbleweed and Tasty House.

She is survived by her son: Ashton Guthrie of Salem, her parents: Mike and Kathy Huff of Salem, her sister: Kristi Noel and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Noel of Salem, two nephews and two nieces.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00AM at Weathers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8PM and Friday from 9AM-time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now