Kelli J. Huff Guthrie
Salem -
Kelli J. Huff Guthrie, 43, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, April 16 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
Kelli was born September 8, 1975, in Salem, the daughter of Mike and Kathy Lewis Huff. She was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1994. She had been employed with Leader Publishing and also as a waitress at Tumbleweed and Tasty House.
She is survived by her son: Ashton Guthrie of Salem, her parents: Mike and Kathy Huff of Salem, her sister: Kristi Noel and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Noel of Salem, two nephews and two nieces.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00AM at Weathers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8PM and Friday from 9AM-time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019