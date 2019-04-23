Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Kelli R. Bailey


1964 - 2019
Kelli R. Bailey Obituary
Kelli R. Bailey

Louisville - Kelli was born on May 12, 1964 and passed away on April 19 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with her family by her side.

She is survived by her mother, Pat Bailey; sister, Kim Kessler; nephew, Ross Kessler; aunt, Charlotte Walford (Ronald); uncle, Jim Merrell; cousins, Dina Merrell (Tim Hartford), Michael Merrell, Britt Walford, and Evelyn Walford.

Despite her medical issues during the past 17 years, Kelli maintained a positive outlook and lived life to the fullest. She had many friends who will grieve her death along with her family.

Her memorial visitation will be Thursday, April 25th from 4-7PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Deer Park Baptist Church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
