Kellie Embry Pryor
Kellie Embry Pryor

Louisville - Kellie Embry Pryor, 41, of Louisville passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by those she loved the most.

Kellie is survived by her husband, Raymond S. Pryor, III; their son, Edison "EJ" Pryor; parents, Michael E. Embry (Pam) and Susan L. Listenfelt (Wil); siblings, Jennifer Granito (Eric), Deena DiRienzo (Karlyn Baker); father and mother in law, Raymond S. and Carol Pryor, Jr. She also leaves to cherish her memory several nieces and nephews, Zachary and Kaelyn Macaione; Aiden and Miley Granito; David DiRienzo; Skylar and Riley Vacanti; and a great niece, Abigail Macaione. Kellie was preceded in death by her brother Jason Vacanti; .

Kellie was a 1997 graduate of Presentation Academy and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from University of Louisville in 2001, and a Masters in Nursing (MSN) from Bellarmine University in 2014. She was an accomplished nurse, holding several additional certifications in her field that enabled her to support many healthcare systems across the country to include Jewish Hospital (Louisville), Norton Healthcare (Louisville), Summit Medical Center (Nashville), and Harborview Medical Center (Seattle).

Kellie most recently worked at Baptist Health Louisville in St. Matthews in Clinical Analytics supporting the improvement of quality measures across the hospital system.

Kellie spent her entire adult life caring for others and helping improve their well-being; both in her career and personal life. She was a loving wife, an exceptional mother, brilliant clinician, beloved daughter, friend to all animals, and a certified yoga instructor. Kellie was a member of Hurstbourne Country Club, the Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, and volunteered at Collegiate Louisville where her son EJ attends.

A celebration of Kellie's life will be held at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews; with visitation on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 3-8pm and memorial service on November 16, 2020 at 10:30am.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Gilda's Club Kentuckiana and the Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
NOV
16
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
