Kelly Brown Tribble Jr.
Kelly Brown Tribble, Jr.

Louisville - Kelly Brown Tribble, Jr., 86, entered Eternal Life Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Kelly was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to the late Kelly Sr. and Sallie Tribble. He moved to Lexington shortly after graduating from Murray State University and would later work for Brown and Williamson. He leaves a legacy of love and devotion to his family and will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

His dedication to family was a strong testament to his relationship with his Savior Jesus Christ, and the family takes great comfort in knowing he has been reunited with the love of his life, Nancy, who passed in 1985.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Teri Ries (Butch); Papa Kelly's beloved grandchildren, Matthew and Michelle; sister, Mary Lois Clark (David).

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Funeral services in celebration of his life will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, with burial to follow.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
AUG
11
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
