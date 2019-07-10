Kelly Glen "Steve" Kimmons



Louisville - Kelly Glen "Steve" Kimmons, age 57 of Louisville, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Kelly (Steve) was a co-owner of 3 Liberty Tax offices in Louisville, and he will be missed by all those clients who trusted ONLY him to do their returns every year. He had a true, dedicated following. To some, Kelly may have seemed grumpy and cranky…. But once that first snide comment sunk in, and one realized that he only picked at or insulted those he liked, it was too late. He had you in his spell and there was no way to not fall in love with his wit and humor. He loved deeply and cared about others much more than he let on. His physical presence will be missed, but his soul will always be near. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Glen and Shirley Rose Briggs Kimmons; his sister, Linda Kay (Kimmons) Harshman Hinchee; and his nephew, Korey DiBlasi.



Steve is survived by his loving companions, Michael Sirls and Matthew Johnson; his sisters, Kristie Lucas, Kim Bellamy and Karen Alexander; several nieces, nephew, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and a host of family and friends.



A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 8 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown).



A memorial reception to celebrate Steve's life will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from noon to 8 pm at 2210 Bashford Manor Lane, Louisville, KY. 40218.



Memorials may be made to the or The Arrow Fund.