Keltah Cofer Long BelangerLouisville - Keltah Cofer Long Belanger of Louisville passed away Saturday, May 9, at the age of 94.Keltah was born December 21, 1925 to Lillian Pearl Taber and William Strother Long, a longtime civic leader who served as Hardin County Superintendent of Schools and County Judge Executive. Her childhood was shaped by both rural life on the family farm and the small town virtues of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.Possessing a keen mind, a lifelong love of learning, and a passion for music, Keltah graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1943 with the school's highest ever grade point average (GPA), a record that held until the school retired that metric. While at Lindenwood College in Saint Charles, Missouri, she worked as a bio-chemist at the Veteran's Hospital, served as college section president of the Missouri Academy of Science, received the school's Biology Prize, and earned a bachelors degree in chemistry.Her intent was to go to graduate school in the sciences. While in college on a blind date, however, she met William Joseph Belanger, a US Navy serviceman who was on his way to pilot school in Iowa. Love altered both plans. He stayed in Missouri to be near her, continuing his studies at St. Louis University. They married February 1, 1947, and after both received their degrees, they moved to Indiana where he earned his doctorate at Notre Dame. His subsequent career as a patent-winning chemist took them briefly to Delaware before moving to Louisville. Their loving union lasted 69 years, until his passing in September 2016.In the 1950s, Bill and Keltah became founding members of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Louisville. Keltah served many roles at the church and its school, chairing the parent-teacher organization, leading classroom discussions based on the Great Books curriculum and serving as a substitute 7th grade teacher. Students from that era remember her as a life influence. In 2015, to celebrate her 90th birthday and her love of reading, her family established a reading center in the church preschool and nursery in her honor.Among her other volunteer activities, Keltah had a leadership role in the Bellarmine University Women's Council former annual fundraising event, the Designers' Show House. She was chair of the event in 1996, and remained actively involved through 2013.At the center of her existence was her family. She bore 10 children, raising nine - one tragically died at birth. She was to suffer other losses — an adult daughter, Marian Jeanne, an adult grandson, Andrew Porter, and her husband, as well as her parents and two sisters, Wyla Mae Long and Joann McMaster — but each time modeled strength and grace. Notably, she kept her zest for life, which she exhibited through her constant quest to discover. "We've never been down that road, let's see where it leads," was a lifelong attitude.She had a profound influence on her grandchildren. In birth order through 2004: Kari, Stacey, Andrew, Jesse, Jennifer, Keltah Jr., Tommy, Liz (EJ), John Hartnett, Zak, Krista, Hayes, Kylee, Caley, Cat, Audrey, William Strother, Sam, Lilly, Leah, Becky, Alex, Evan, and Palmer Joseph. Plus others, acquired through family marriages and affiliation: Renee, John, Joe, Nicholas, Druk and Palkyi. Keltah formed unique bonds with each, serving as both cheerleader and dispenser of wisdom. She was relevant in their lives until her last, and they in hers.Even as life and careers spread her children and grand-children around the world, she remained the family's central switchboard - the gatherer and holder of all family news. At the end, she had 26 great-grandchildren. In her final months, she was delighting in getting acquainted, through FaceTime and pictures, with the latest four.Her friendships were lifelong and deep. She had a tight knit group of friends from her days as a young mother. Their children remained part of her life to the end. She continued to develop meaningful friendships when she moved to Magnolia Springs Louisville Senior Living in 2016. Having her daughter Ann on the staff meant an extra layer of comfort and security in her last years.Keltah is survived by her children William J. Belanger, Jr. (Diane Kimbel), Thomas Long Belanger (Kathleen), Michael Andrew Belanger (Rainne), Kathryn McLaughlin (Bob), Judy Gordon (Jay), Elizabeth Jane Belanger (Tom Poskin), Dr. John Strother Belanger (Sarah) and Ann Maria Cole (Brian), as well as their children and grandchildren. She also leaves "bonus daughter" Patty Chick, God-daughter Mary Lou Fitzgerald, beloved great-niece Sterling Franklin, close family friends Rick and Tammi Walts, several first cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews from the Belanger and Long families.The family thanks: her faithful friends Mimi Orr, Dr. Phil Fitzgerald, and Josh Singer; the staff of Magnolia Springs; the caregivers of ElderCare 4 Families; and the doctors and nurses of Norton Brownsboro and Hosparus Health of Louisville.Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is in charge of arrangements, but because of restrictions related to Covid-19, this week's funeral has been limited to a small group of family members. A celebration of life will be announced in the future.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus Health Louisville.