Ken Blandford
Louisville - Ken Blandford, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on his 43rd wedding anniversary, Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He was born on July 7, 1948 in Louisville, KY to the late William Harry Blandford and Margaret Kelty Blandford.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Pat Blandford, children Holly Roberts (Steve), Matthew Blandford (Aly), grandchildren Tanner and Travis Roberts, Callie and Shelby Jane Blandford, siblings Carol Ford, Steven Blandford, Sheila Blandford, David Blandford, and Susan Diemer, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Fern Creek Christian Church, (9419 Seatonville Road Louisville, KY 40291).
His funeral service will be at 6:00 on Sunday, at Fern Creek Christian Church.
