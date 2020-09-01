Kendrick A. Simms, Jr.Louisville - Kendrick A. Simms, Jr., 91 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Springhurst Health and Rehab.He was born November 8, 1928 in Louisville a son to Kendrick A. Simms, Sr. and Ethella Goettel Simms.Kendrick was a 1946 graduate of St. Xavier High School and was a salesman dealing in wholesale meats. He had a strong foundation in the Catholic faith and is a longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.Kendrick met the love of his life, Mary Patricia Bueren at the old Citizens Fidelity Bank. They courted for a short time and were united in marriage on October 15, 1949 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Louisville. Soon after they started their family, adding five children of which he has always been proud of all their accomplishments. The Simms family continued to grow throughout the years, with the addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating memories to last a lifetime.Kendrick loved Notre Dame and was known for his charm, sense of humor and quick witt, enjoying life.He is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas B. Simms and two brothers-in-law, Charles and Thomas.Kendrick is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Mary Patricia Simms; children, Kendrick A. Simms, III (Debbie), John P. Simms (Helen), Cathy A. Simms, Tom A. Simms and Kristen Klakulak (Stan); grandchildren, Daniel P. Simms (Stephanie), Jennifer L. Jamison (Jason), Anthony R. Simms (Cassie), Holly D. Hill (Mandan), Nicholas P., Matt T.K., and Andrew T. Simms and Samantha C. and Sydney C. Klakulak; great-grandchildren, William, Aubrey, Liam, Mary Kate, Colton, Camden, Asher and Aiden. He also leaves behind two sisters, Theresa Simms Fearneyhough and Barbara Simms Carpenter.The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff and nurses at Springhurst Health and Rehab for their compassion and loving care.His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary, 7813 Shelbyville Road with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to St. Xavier Scholarship Fund or Boys and Girls Haven.