Resources
More Obituaries for Kendrick Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendrick D. "Nick" Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kendrick D. "Nick" Patterson Obituary
Kendrick D. "Nick" Patterson

Louisville - 39, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kim Patterson and grandmother, Joyce Patterson. Kendrick is survived by his father, Kenneth Mallory; his son, Malachi Patterson and his "princess," Kenyari Patterson; brothers, Neal and Aaron Patterson; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. All services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kendrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -