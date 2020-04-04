|
|
Kendrick D. "Nick" Patterson
Louisville - 39, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kim Patterson and grandmother, Joyce Patterson. Kendrick is survived by his father, Kenneth Mallory; his son, Malachi Patterson and his "princess," Kenyari Patterson; brothers, Neal and Aaron Patterson; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. All services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020