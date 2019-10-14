Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
9608 Sue Helen Drive
View Map
Kenneth A. Fehr Obituary
Kenneth A. Fehr

Louisville - Kenneth A. Fehr, 92, of Louisville, passed away on October 13, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born December 14, 1926 to August and Margaret Hartman Fehr.

Ken served in the U. S. Air Force for 20 years starting in World War II and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant E8. He then worked at Naval Ordnance as a gun systems mechanic and retired after 26 years. Post-retirement, he had his favorite job for 12 years as a caddie at Vahalla Golf Club.

Ken was a member of St. Ann's Confraternity, American Legion # 201, and the Knights of Columbus. His passions included golf, gambling, and gardening, especially growing tomatoes and roses. His greatest love was his family, best demonstrated when surrounded by his wife and grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine Fehr; children, Ken Fehr, Maria Murphy (Larry Schleuger), Greg Fehr (Bridget), and David Fehr (Shannon); grandchildren, Kelsey, Sabrina, Isaac, Adam, Kenny II, Eric, Katherine, Colin, McKenna, Alyssa, and Kaiden; and sister-in-law, Peggy Hughes, who lived with them.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 2-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10 am at St. Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, with burial to follow at St. Edward Cemetery, Jeffersontown.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Confraternity. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
