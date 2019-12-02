|
|
Kenneth Alan Brooks III
Louisville - 24, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Monica Dodson (Timothy) and father, Kenneth Brooks Jr. (LaTasha); children, Lydon Taylor and unborn son; grandparents; 6 siblings, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 724 So. 44th St., with the funeral service to follow at 11am ,burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019