Kenneth Alan Runyan Sr.
Kenneth Alan Runyan Sr.

Jamestown - Kenneth Alan Runyan Sr., 69, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2020 in Jamestown, Kentucky.

Kenneth was a native of Louisville Catholic by faith, a loving papaw and pop to friends and family alike. He was also an avid fisherman and had served his country in the U. S. Navy during Vietnam War. He retired as a lead man/mill operator for Reynolds Metal Company.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Marie Runyan.

Survivors include his three sons, Kenneth Alan Runyan Jr. (Thomas Alan Dunn), Eric Runyan (Cheryl) and Jason Runyan; two grandchildren, Ethan and Asher.

The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with his arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
