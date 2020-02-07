|
Kenneth Allen Flaherty
Louisville - Ken (Sam), born March 28, 1937, passed away peacefully February 6, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Kendrick Flaherty and Mary Queen (Brady) Flaherty. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Jane Lincoln and two brothers, Charlie and Bobby Flaherty.
Ken is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 57 years, Dodie (Lammers) Flaherty, his son Kenneth Flaherty Jr (Jen), daughters Diane Brewer (Steve) and Susie Meiners (David), grandchildren Drew and Jake Flaherty; Adam, David and John Brewer; Caroline and Lucas Meiners. He was loved dearly by many nieces and nephews.
He is a graduate of Flaget High School and The University of Louisville. He retired after 27 years as a packaging engineer from Brown and Williamson. Ken had a great work ethic from a very young age. He grew up in the West End where he started delivering newspapers before and after school. The rest of his life was dedicated to providing for and raising the family that he cherished. The last year of his life he carried that dedication and perseverance as he faced many medical issues and fought the good fight until the very end.
He was a big fan of the Louisville Cardinals, loved listening to music, and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He also adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Ken was a true and honest friend to all. He taught us how to be kind and live for others. We have lost a shining light.
Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road from 2 to 7 PM Tuesday. The funeral mass will be officiated by Father Wayne Jenkins, his longtime friend, 10 AM Wednesday at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Rd., Louisville, KY 40207. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Ken has requested donations to the Right to Life Education Foundation or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020