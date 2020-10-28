Kenneth "Kenny" Anthony BrothersLouisville - Kenneth "Kenny" Anthony Brothers passed away at his home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Kenny attended Flaget High School and served in the United States Army.Kenny enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing with his sons. He was a fan of University of Kentucky sports, and has followed the Bishop David Falcons/Holy Cross Cougars as a devoted fan since the early 1970's. He was a caring husband, father, and son to his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Anna, his two brothers, Charles and Edwin, and three sisters, Frances McClellan, Martha Jean Fischer, and Dorothy Paschal.He is survived by his wife Nancy Henderson, and two sons, Michael Brothers (Barbara), of Columbia, SC, and Jeffrey Brothers, of Louisville, KY.Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public memorial services. He was be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery near his parents' resting places.