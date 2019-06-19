|
|
Kenneth Arnold
Louisville - Arnold, Kenneth Lee (Kenny) "Coach"
Died June 15, 2019. He was born June 28, 1925 in Fairdale, KY, the youngest son of Dallas and Betty Brosch Arnold, now deceased. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by seven sisters, one brother, and Vivian Chaffins, the mother of his sons.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Iris Wise Arnold; sons, Steven (Barbara) and Dr. Daniel (Claire) Arnold; step-children, Sharon(Mac) McCay Michael Speck, and Phyllis Maddix; grandchildren, Carol Levesque, Jeffery (Caley) Arnold , Chris Arnold and Andrew Arnold; step-grandchildren, Michael (Becky) Maddix; Dr. David McCay, Michelle (Rodney) Simpson, Daniel McCay and Jason Speck; and eight great grandchildren, including Derek and Brittney Levesque.
Kenny was a graduate of Fairdale High School. He was a good student and a great athlete. He received basketball scholarships to University of Louisville, University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University. However, he was unable to accept the scholarships. World War II was raging and Kenny enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving three and one-half years. When he left the USMC, he received an offer to play football at Western Kentucky University with his brother, Dallas.
Upon receiving his BA and MA degrees, he accepted a teaching and coaching position at Fern Creek High School. He remained at Fern Creek for 16 years, serving as both football and basketball coach and the last two years as Athletic Director. He was promoted to administrative duties with Jefferson County Public Schools, with responsibility for purchasing all furnishings for five new schools. He retired from JCPS as an Assistant Superintendent. His next position was with Central School Supply in sales and public relations.
Kenny was proud of his 20 years officiating during the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournaments. He served an additional 20 years at the Tournament press table.
Kenny was a proud member of the Fern Creek High School Hall of Fame, Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Metro Area Athletic Directors' High School Hall of Fame. The newest gymnasium at Fern Creek High School is dedicated and named the Kenneth L. Arnold Gymnasium.
After his retirement, he stayed busy volunteering in his community and for his church, Southeast Christian. He and Iris enjoyed several traveling adventures.
Of all his titles, after Dad, Kenny was most proud of being called Coach. He remained friendly with all his former plyers, who visited often. He cherished the company of family and friends. He leaves a legacy of integrity, kindness and love. He was an outstanding father, step-father, grandfather, and step-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by hundreds of folks.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291, with visitation from 11:00AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bob Russell Ministries, Fern Creek High School Athletic Department or United States Marine Corps Auxiliary.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019