Kenneth "Bobby Jack" AsayLouisville - Kenneth Miles "Bobby Jack" Asay, 89, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.He was a retired Kroger store manager, a graduate of Shelbyville High School, a member and deacon of Fern Creek Christian Church, and a life-long fan of the University of Louisville Cardinals.He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Carmen Stratton Asay; and son, Keith Miles Asay (Cathy).He is survived by his children, Cynthia Stratton Hill, David Lane Asay, and Mark Alan Asay (Billie Diane); eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.His funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville. Visitation is after 11am Friday until the time of the service.Memorial gifts: Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries.