1/1
Kenneth "Bobby Jack" Asay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Bobby Jack" Asay

Louisville - Kenneth Miles "Bobby Jack" Asay, 89, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

He was a retired Kroger store manager, a graduate of Shelbyville High School, a member and deacon of Fern Creek Christian Church, and a life-long fan of the University of Louisville Cardinals.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Carmen Stratton Asay; and son, Keith Miles Asay (Cathy).

He is survived by his children, Cynthia Stratton Hill, David Lane Asay, and Mark Alan Asay (Billie Diane); eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

His funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville. Visitation is after 11am Friday until the time of the service.

Memorial gifts: Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral
01:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved